Egypt's Banque Misr to complete $250 mln 3-yr loan in Dec -chairman
November 2, 2015 / 8:37 AM / 2 years ago

Egypt's Banque Misr to complete $250 mln 3-yr loan in Dec -chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO/DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Banque Misr expects to complete procedures to obtain a $250 million loan of three years duration in December, using it to strengthen the dollar resources of Egypt’s second-largest state lender, its chairman told Reuters on Monday.

The loan will pay a margin of 3.2 percent, Mohamed Mahmoud Eletreby said.

Arab Banking Corp, Emirates NBD, HSBC, Mashreq and Union National Bank will arrange the loan, two banking sources aware of the matter told Reuters. (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely in Cairo and Archana Narayanan and David French in Dubai; Editing by Andrew Torchia)

