Banque PSA seals multibillion-euro loan refinancing

PARIS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Banque PSA, the financial arm of loss-making French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen, said on Monday it signed a new 4.1 billion euro ($5.47 billion) 5-year syndicated loan with 18 banks.

Banque PSA also said it had negotiated the extension of a 1.2 billion euros revolving line of credit to Jan. 16.

Having also rolled over for 1.8 billion euros line of credit to December 2015, Banque PSA has now has unused drawing rights totalling 3 billion, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Christian Plumb)