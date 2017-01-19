FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Saudi's Banque Saudi Fransi proposes lower H2 2016 cash dividend
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
U.S.
Most Americans favor preserving Confederate monuments: poll
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Commentary
Bannon’s departure may harm U.S. foreign policy
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 19, 2017 / 2:22 PM / 7 months ago

Saudi's Banque Saudi Fransi proposes lower H2 2016 cash dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia's fifth-largest bank by assets, said its board recommended a cash dividend of 0.50 riyals ($0.13) per share for the second half of 2016.

The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole, paid a cash divided of 0.55 riyals per share in the year earlier period.

Earlier on Thursday the bank posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit, widely missing analysts' forecasts. ($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Susan Thomas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.