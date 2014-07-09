FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banque Saudi Fransi hikes first-half dividend
#Credit Markets
July 9, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi hikes first-half dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi’s board has proposed a cash dividend of 0.45 riyals ($0.12) per share for the first half of 2014, the Credit Agricole affiliate said on Wednesday.

The proposed figure, announced in a Riyadh stock exchange filing, is above the 0.3 riyals per share which the bank paid for the corresponding period of 2013, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Fransi, Saudi Arabia’s fourth-largest listed lender by assets, reported on Monday an estimate-beating 16 percent rise in second-quarter net profit it attributed to higher operating income. ($1 = 3.7503 Saudi Riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Matt Smith)

