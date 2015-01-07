FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banque Saudi Fransi says recommends cash dividend for H2 2014
January 7, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi says recommends cash dividend for H2 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, Saudi Arabia’s fifth-largest bank by assets, said in a bourse filing on Wednesday its board had recommended a cash dividend of 0.5 riyals per share ($0.13) for the second half of 2014.

The bank, partially owned by Credit Agricole, didn’t pay a cash dividend last year, according to Thomson Reuters data, after reporting a 66 percent slump in fourth-quarter net profit on higher provisioning.

However, it did complete a bonus share issue, which gave one free share to shareholders for every three held, to help support future growth plans.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French

