FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 13, 2016 / 1:13 PM / 2 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 950 million riyals ($253.2 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 851 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 891.8 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7522 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.