Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 net profit climbs 11.6 pct, beats forecasts

DUBAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 11.6 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday, beating analysts’ forecasts.

The bank made a profit of 950 million riyals ($253.2 million) in the three months ending Dec. 31, compared with 851 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 891.8 million riyals. ($1 = 3.7522 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)