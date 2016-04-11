Banque Saudi Fransi beats estimates with 2.7 pct Q1 net profit gain

DUBAI, April 11 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 2.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Monday, beating analyst forecasts due to an increase in total operating income.

The bank, the sixth-largest by assets in the kingdom, made a profit of 1.08 billion riyals ($288 million) in the three months ending Mar. 31, compared with 1.05 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Four analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 964.3 million riyals.

Banque Saudi Fransi, which had reported rising profits in the previous eight quarters, attributed its improved earnings performance in the first quarter to an increase in total operating income, which gained 2.6 percent helped by higher incomes from commissions and fees.

These profits from special commissions increased 8.9 percent year on year to 1.05 billion riyals.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Loans and advances at the end of March stood at 124.98 billion riyals, gaining 3.5 percent on the same point of 2015, while deposits dipped 5.6 percent to 141.82 billion riyals over the same period. ($1 = 3.7499 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)