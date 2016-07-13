FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banque Saudi Fransi posts 3.2 pct rise in Q2 profit
#Financials
July 13, 2016 / 5:21 AM / a year ago

Banque Saudi Fransi posts 3.2 pct rise in Q2 profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, July 13 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 3.2 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, slightly ahead of analysts' forecasts.

The sixth-largest lender by assets in the kingdom made a profit of 1.05 billion riyals ($280 million) in the three months ended June 30, compared with 1.02 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast a quarterly profit of 1.03 billion riyals.

Banque Saudi Fransi, which had reported profit growth for the previous nine quarters, attributed its improved earnings performance in the second quarter to higher net income from special commissions, which rose 3.7 percent to 1.05 billion riyals, and a 2.2 percent decline in total operating expenses.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

The bank said in a separate statement that its board had proposed a cash dividend for the first half of 2016 of 0.55 riyals per share. This is up from the 0.50 riyals per share the bank paid out in the same period of last year. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
