FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit drops 1 pct on higher costs
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 12, 2016 / 5:36 AM / 10 months ago

Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit drops 1 pct on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by France's Credit Agricole, on Wednesday posted a 1 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, broadly in line with analyst forecasts, as costs rose.

The fifth-largest Saudi bank made a profit of 1.01 billion riyals ($269.4 million) in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with 1.02 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1.04 billion riyals.

Banque Saudi Fransi, which had reported rising profits for the previous 10 quarters, attributed its diminished earnings performance in the third quarter to a 6.6 percent increase in total operating expenses.

This offset an 8.8 percent rise in income from special commissions to 1.14 billion riyals, as well as a 1.8 percent gain in total operating income to 1.62 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7495 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.