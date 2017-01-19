FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit slumps 61 pct, misses forecasts
January 19, 2017 / 1:27 PM / 7 months ago

Banque Saudi Fransi Q4 profit slumps 61 pct, misses forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, which is partly owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 61 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, widely missing analysts' forecasts.

The bank, the fifth-largest by assets in the kingdom, made a net profit of 374 million riyals ($99.7 million) in the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with 950 million riyals in the same period of 2015, it said in a statement.

Three analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 1 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7505 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

