Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit jumps 35 percent
#Credit Markets
October 13, 2014 / 1:06 PM / 3 years ago

Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit jumps 35 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, the lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 35.2 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, according to a bourse statement on Monday, beating analyst forecasts.

The kingdom’s fourth-largest listed bank by assets said it made 926 million riyals ($246.9 million) in the three months ending September 30, compared with 685 million riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 831.1 million riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its rise to an increase in total operating income, which rose 15.8 percent year-on-year to 1.49 billion riyals, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 118.2 billion riyals, gaining 9 percent on the same point of 2013, while deposits rose 5 percent to 131.9 billion riyals over the same period. (1 US dollar = 3.7510 Saudi riyal) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)

