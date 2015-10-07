Banque Saudi Fransi Q3 net profit gains 10.2 pct y-o-y - statement

DUBAI, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Banque Saudi Fransi, a lender part-owned by Credit Agricole, posted a 10.2 percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday as higher operating income boosted earnings.

The kingdom’s sixth-largest bank by assets made a profit of 1.02 billion riyals ($272.1 million) in the three months ending Sept. 30, compared with 926 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a bourse statement.

The bank attributed its rise in net profit to higher operating income, which gained 6.8 percent year on year to 1.59 billion riyals. It didn’t elaborate further.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later. ($1 = 3.7490 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Angus McDowall)