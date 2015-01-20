Tunisia's Banque Zitouna raises capital via stake sale to IDB

Jan 20 (Reuters) - Tunisia’s Banque Zitouna has completed a capital raising of 18.5 million dinars ($9.7 million) by issuing common shares to the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), injecting much-needed cash for the bank’s expansion strategy.

The share issue raised Zitouna’s capital to 88.5 million dinars, the bank said in a stock exchange filing. The new shares would give the Jeddah-based IDB a 20.9 percent stake in the country’s only full-fledged domestic Islamic lender.

Banque Zitouna, set up in 2009, has said it plans to increase its capital to 100 million dinars as well as launch an investment funds unit and possibly expand abroad.

The move follows the announcement by Tunisia’s central bank that it would raise as much as $1 billion through a debut issuance of Islamic bonds, or sukuk, in the third quarter of this year.

The private sector is also helping develop the country’s nascent Islamic finance sector, which was neglected before the country’s 2011 “Arab Spring” revolution.

In December, Amen Bank launched two Islamic mutual funds, while leasing firm El Wifack is preparing to become a full-fledged Islamic bank with 150 million dinars in capital.

Currently, Islamic finance accounts for just 2.5 percent of Tunisia’s financial sector. ($1 = 1.9108 Tunisian dinars) (Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)