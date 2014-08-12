FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve reports H1 net profit rise of 16.2%
August 12, 2014 / 5:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale de Geneve reports H1 net profit rise of 16.2%

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale de Geneve : * Says H1 operating income has increased by 6.2% to CHF 177.4 million * Says H1 net profit has shown a sharp rise of 16.2% to CHF 42.7 million * Says H1 operating profit has moved up by 29.8% to CHF 54.7 million * Says H1 interest margin has edged up marginally over one year to 1.33%

(against 1.32% at 30.6.2013) * Says estimated profitability for the full year 2014 is slightly ahead of that

for 2013 * Source text for Eikon [bit.ly/XZ2QIX] * Further company coverage

