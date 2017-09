July 29 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale du Valais : * Says increase in H1 net profit Of 3.9 pct to Chf 30.4 mln * Says h1 gross profit of chf 69.7 million * Says increase in h1 operating result by 1.6 pct to chf 63.6 mln * Source text- bit.ly/ * Further company coverage