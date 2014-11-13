FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise says 9-month interest income up 1 pct to CHF 379 mln
November 13, 2014 / 5:57 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Banque Cantonale Vaudoise says 9-month interest income up 1 pct to CHF 379 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise :

* Says total revenues for the nine months ending Sept. 30 were stable year-on-year at 746 million Swiss francs

* Says 9-month interest income increased 1 pct to 379 million Swiss francs in a continuing low-interest-rate environment

* Says business development for the full year is expected to trend along the same lines as in the first nine months

* Says 9-month operating profit was up 1 pct to 356 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1sGd2xw Further company coverage:

