Aug 21 (Reuters) - Banque Cantonale Vaudoise : * Says operating and net profit up slightly in H1 2014 * Says H1 total revenues increased 1% year-on-year to CHF 503 million * Says H1 operating profit grew 1% to CHF 239 million * Says H1 net profit rose 2% to CHF 154 million * Says H2 2014 is expected to trend along the same lines as in the first half