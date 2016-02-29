FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banque Misr to issue dollar-denominated certificates for Egyptians abroad
February 29, 2016 / 7:12 AM / 2 years ago

Banque Misr to issue dollar-denominated certificates for Egyptians abroad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state-owned Banque Misr will issue dollar-denominated certificates for Egyptians living abroad with maturities of one, three and five years, the chairman of the country’s second-largest bank told Reuters on Monday.

The one-year certificate will have an interest rate of 3.5 percent, the three-year will have an interest rate of 4.5 percent, while the five-year will have an interest rate of 5.5 percent, Mohamed al-Etriby said.

The minimum value for the certificates will be $100. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Holmes)

