Banque Misr to issue dollar-denominated certificates for Egyptians abroad

CAIRO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Egypt’s state-owned Banque Misr will issue dollar-denominated certificates for Egyptians living abroad with maturities of one, three and five years, the chairman of the country’s second-largest bank told Reuters on Monday.

The one-year certificate will have an interest rate of 3.5 percent, the three-year will have an interest rate of 4.5 percent, while the five-year will have an interest rate of 5.5 percent, Mohamed al-Etriby said.

The minimum value for the certificates will be $100. (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by David Holmes)