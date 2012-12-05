FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Banque Postale to grow mortgage business
December 5, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

France's Banque Postale to grow mortgage business

Lionel Laurent

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 5 (Reuters) - French state-owned Banque Postale plans to step up its mortgage lending to low-income borrowers next year and says it will hire hundreds of staff from rescued rival Credit Immobilier.

Shrugging off a dire 2012 for new mortgage production amid a flatlining French economy, the bank said on Wednesday it was targeting 1 billion euros ($1.31 billion) in housing loans to low-income borrowers in 2013.

Citing partnerships with local-government housing cooperatives, Banque Postale said its expansion would also be backed with around 300 hires from Credit Immobilier over the next two years.

Credit Immobilier, best known as a lender to low-income borrowers that could not get housing loans elsewhere, faces being broken up and wound down after receiving a state lifeline in September. The fate of its 2,500 staff hangs in the balance despite promises by rival banks to do their part in hiring. ($1=0.7642 euros) (editing by Greg Mahlich)

