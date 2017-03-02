France says working to free French national kidnapped in Congo

PARIS, March 2 (Reuters) - France is working with Congolese authorities to free one of its citizens, who was part of a group kidnapped at a mine run by Banro Corp, the French foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"We are mobilised and are in contact with the Congolese authorities to shed as much light as possible on what happened, and in order to free our compatriot," a spokesman for the French foreign ministry said in a statement.

Banro said earlier on Thursday that suspected militiamen had kidnapped five workers - a French national, a Tanzanian and three Congoloese - at its Namoya gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.