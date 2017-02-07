(Adds Banro Corp statement, stock lower)
KINSHASA Feb 7 Armed robbers attacked Banro
Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic
Republic of Congo early on Tuesday and three policemen and one
assailant were killed, the Canadian company said.
A security guard was also injured when the group of men
attempted to enter the gate at the mine site camp, the company
said. One of the robbers is in police custody.
Police opened fire on the raiders, ending the assault,
Banro's vice president for government relations, Désiré Sangara,
earlier told Reuters.
No items were stolen and operations at the mine continue as
normal, Banro said in a statement.
It said the attack, which was recorded by company
surveillance cameras, was immediately reported to authorities
and is being investigated.
Twangiza opened in 2011 and has become the most advanced of
Banro's four gold mines in eastern Congo.
It has been plagued by illegal miners squatting on the site
and by armed groups, some of the dozens of militias that remain
active despite the official end to a regional conflict in 2003.
Shares in Banro listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange were
2.3 percent lower at 21.5 Canadian cents.
(Reporting by Aaron Ross in Kinshasa; Additional reporting by
Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; Writing by Emma Farge; Editing by
Andrew Heavens and Grant McCool)