FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banro says ball mill at central Africa mine back in service
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Banro says ball mill at central Africa mine back in service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Banro Corp said it restarted the ball mill at its Twangiza gold mine in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on July 19 after nearly a month.

Commercial production at Twangiza would be delayed due to problems with the mill motor at the site, the company had said last month.

Banro, one of several junior miners rushing to boost production in resource-rich Africa, expects commercial production in the third quarter, Chief Executive Simon Village said in a statement.

The Twangiza plant operated at 60 percent capacity during the repair, the company said.

Twangiza, with an expected mine life of seven to eight years, is projected to produce about 120,000 ounces of gold per year, according to the company’s website.

Banro shares closed at C$4.09 on Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.