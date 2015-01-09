BRIEF-Baosteel to subscribe to Baosight's private placement, plans debt issues

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Says board approves for company to subscribe worth up to 660 million yuan ($106.29 million) in Shanghai Baosight Software’s A-share private placement

* Says board approves funding plan, unit to issue up to 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) offshore bonds

* Says plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 10 billion yuan commercial paper and up to 10 billion yuan ultra-short term commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/17oZrHX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)