FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Baosteel to subscribe to Baosight's private placement, plans debt issues
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
January 9, 2015 / 8:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Baosteel to subscribe to Baosight's private placement, plans debt issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Says board approves for company to subscribe worth up to 660 million yuan ($106.29 million) in Shanghai Baosight Software’s A-share private placement

* Says board approves funding plan, unit to issue up to 1 billion euros ($1.18 billion) offshore bonds

* Says plans to issue up to 20 billion yuan medium-term notes, up to 10 billion yuan commercial paper and up to 10 billion yuan ultra-short term commercial paper

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/17oZrHX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2092 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.