FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baosteel 2011 profit down 43 pct on higher costs
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 30, 2012 / 11:06 AM / in 6 years

Baosteel 2011 profit down 43 pct on higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel, China’s biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 43 percent fall in 2011 profit, the company said on Friday, as surging raw material costs squeezed margins.

The company, usually known as Baosteel, posted a full-year net income of 7.36 billion yuan ($1.17 billion), compared with 12.89 billion yuan in 2010, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange. It said in January that it expected its 2011 net profit to fall 43.4 percent to 7.3 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.