FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Baosteel Q3 profit slides as China slowdown hammers steel prices
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
October 29, 2012 / 10:56 AM / in 5 years

Baosteel Q3 profit slides as China slowdown hammers steel prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd , China’s biggest listed steelmaker, said on Monday third-quarter profit fell 4.9 p e rcent on a rapid decline in steel prices amid a slowing economy.

The Shanghai-based company, known as Baosteel, saw its third-quarter net profit fall to 1.18 billion yuan ($188.9 million), exceeding an average forecast of 876 million by four analysts polled by Reuters.

Baosteel also said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange that it expects China’s steel prices to stabilise in the fourth quarter, while a rebound in raw materials prices and oversupply in the sector will curb steel mills’ margins. ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.