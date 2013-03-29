FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China's Baosteel 2012 profit up 41 pct on one-off asset sale
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 5 years ago

China's Baosteel 2012 profit up 41 pct on one-off asset sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, March 29 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel (Baosteel), the country’s largest listed steelmaker, posted a 41 percent rise in 2012 net profit, helped by a one-off sale of some unprofitable assets, the firm said on Friday.

Net profit was 10.39 billion yuan ($1.67 billion), compared with 7.36 billion yuan a year earlier, the Shanghai-based company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Baosteel had said it expected its 2012 net profit to rise about 40 percent to 10.3 billion yuan.

$1 = 6.2143 Chinese yuan Reporting by Samuel Shen, Kazunori Takada and Ruby Lian; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.