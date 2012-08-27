China's Baosteel sees steel prices staying under pressure

* Baosteel Q2 profit 8.39 bln yuan, boosted by asset sales

* H1 net profit down 53 pct excluding one-off items

* Says steel prices unlikely to rebound much in H2

By Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong

SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel, China’s biggest listed steelmaker, expects steel prices to remain under pressure for the rest of this year as the industry shows no sign of curbing output and steps to stimulate the economy take time to kick in.

“Steel prices will unlikely increase much in the second half of this year due to the oversupply. Prices are expected to stay at low levels,” the company said on Monday, as it posted a 53-percent drop in first-half profit, excluding one-off items.

Steelmakers across the world have posted losses or sharp profit declines due in part to waning demand in China, the largest steel consumer and a key source of growth at a time of economic turmoil in Europe and the United States.

Beijing has taken a slew of measures to boost economic growth including fast-tracking infrastructure projects, but the stimulus is not expected to spur steel demand in the near term.

Persistently high steel production in China and rising inventories suggest any bottoming out in prices is unlikely until March next year, said Zhang Shibao, an analyst with China Merchants Securities in Shenzhen.

“Any recovery in demand relies on the progress of eliminating outdated capacities and how much support Beijing will provide to bolster the economy,” he said.

Shanghai rebar futures have fallen around 21 percent from this year’s peak in April to 3,492 yuan a tonne, the lowest since the launch of the contract in 2009.

Despite weak demand, Chinese steelmakers have maintained high output levels to maintain market share. The daily average crude steel output rose 1.1 percent to 1.970 million tonnes in early August from late July.

ONE-OFF BOOST

Baosteel, as the Chinese steelmaker is known, saw its second-quarter earnings more than quadruple, helped by a one-off sale of assets to its parent Baosteel Group.

Net profit rose to 8.39 billion yuan ($1.32 billion) in April-to-June compared with 2.01 billion yuan a year earlier, according to calculations by Reuters based on the company’s first-half results released on Monday.

Excluding the non-recurring profit, profit was 2.38 billion yuan for the first half, down 53 percent from a year earlier, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Wuhan Iron & Steel, China’s fourth-largest steelmaker, said on Friday its first-half net profit slumped 89 percent to 135 million yuan.

Shandong Iron & Steel, the listed unit of the country’s seventh-largest steelmaker Shandong Iron & Steel Group, made a loss of 996 million yuan compared with a profit of 422 million yuan a year earlier.

The slowdown in the world’s No.2 economy has also hit global steelmakers including ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel and POSCO.

Baosteel said its net income rose 89 percent to 9.61 billion yuan in January-to-June from 5.1 billion yuan a year earlier, meeting analyst forecasts of around 9.7 billion yuan.

The company said in its first-quarter results that it expected first-half net profit to rise 80-100 percent due to the completion of the asset sale to its parent.

The company gained 9.09 billion yuan by selling its stainless and special steel assets on April 1, it said.

Shares of Baosteel have fallen 16 percent so far this year, lagging a 5 percent drop in the broader Shanghai Composite Index.