China's Baosteel criticises call for iron ore output cap
March 27, 2015 / 2:56 AM / 2 years ago

China's Baosteel criticises call for iron ore output cap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 27 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron and Steel , the world’s fourth-biggest steel producer, said a call by Australian miner Fortescue Metals Group for a cap on iron ore output to revive prices was “not good for fair competition.”

“Companies should follow the laws of the market. Any action that is contrary to the law is unwise, and is not good for fair competition,” Baosteel Chief Financial Officer Zhu Kebing told an online briefing on Friday. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Ed Davies)

