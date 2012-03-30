UPDATE 1-Baosteel Q4 profit drops on higher materials costs

* Q4 profit at 1.04 bln yuan vs 2.29 bln yuan year before

* Full year profit down 43 pct at 7.36 bln yuan

* Expects China’s steel sector to face low profit in 2012 (Adds Baosteel comment, analyst quotes)

By Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada

SHANGHAI, March 30 (Reuters) - Baoshan Iron & Steel, China’s biggest listed steelmaker, posted a 55 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit to its lowest since the second quarter of 2009, as surging raw material costs squeezed margins.

The company, usually known as Baosteel, posted full-year net income of 7.36 billion yuan ($1.17 billion), down 43 percent from 12.89 billion yuan in 2010, the company said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday.

Based on the full-year number, fourth quarter profit was 1.04 billion yuan compared with 2.29 billion yuan a year earlier.

Steelmakers in China, the world’s largest producer of the metal, have borne the brunt of Beijing’s resolve to fight stubbornly high inflation, which has dented steel demand growth and further squeezed steel mills’ margins.

“Prices of key raw materials including iron ore rose significantly ... steel demand declined sharply amid slower economic growth, tighter monetary policy and property control, and slower manufacturing growth,” the company said.

Chinese steel mills, many of which are either making losses or on the verge of falling into the red in the first two months of 2012, will continue to struggle amid slower economic growth, chronic overcapacity and rising production costs, which will further eat into profits.

Baosteel expects “China’s steel sector to continue suffering from overcapacity and low profit as well as low demand growth this year though China’s steel demand still has room to grow along with the country’s accelerating industrialization and urbanization in the medium to long term.”

Angang Steel , one of China’s major steel mills, made a loss of 2.15 billion yuan in 2011, compared with its net profit of 2.04 billion yuan in 2010. Other smaller mills like Nanjing Steel posted a 65 percent fall in profit and Jinan Steel ’s 2011 net profit dropped 37.38 percent.

“Chinese steel sector’s performance improved in March, but slower demand growth and rising steel capacity mean steel mills will continue to face limited profit this year,” said Du Hui, an analyst at Qilu Securities in Shanghai.

Baosteel’s shares rose 0.4 percent on Friday. They have fallen around 2 percent this year, compared with a 3 percent rise in the Shanghai composite index. ($1 = 6.3060 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Erica Billingham)