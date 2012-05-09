Baosteel keeps steel product prices unchanged for June

SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel Co will keep the prices of its main steel products unchanged for June, the company said on Wednesday, reflecting its caution on steel demand growth in the world’s second-largest economy.

The country’s biggest listed steelmaker has kept prices unchanged for the third consecutive month. Baosteel’s pricing moves are regarded as a bellwether for the industry.

The Chinese steel sector, after losing of 1 billion yuan ($158.53 million) in the first quarter, will face a long period of low profitability, said Xu Lejiang, chairman of the firm’s parent group.

Still, steel mills have shrugged off the sluggish growth in demand and ramped up output in a desperate move to maximise profits while margins remain thin in the world’s largest steel producer. ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Ryan Woo)