Baosteel keeps main steel product prices steady in October
September 11, 2012 / 8:26 AM / in 5 years

Baosteel keeps main steel product prices steady in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 11 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel will keep main steel product prices unchanged for October bookings from September, the company said on Tuesday, after cutting prices for three consecutive months.

The company, known as Baosteel, said it would keep prices for hot-rolled coil and cold-rolled coil unchanged.

Baosteel’s pricing decisions usually set the tone for the rest of the sector, and its cuts last month were matched by most other big steelmakers. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong)

