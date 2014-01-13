FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Baosteel raises Feb prices, the 2nd increase this year
#Basic Materials
January 13, 2014 / 8:21 AM / 4 years ago

China's Baosteel raises Feb prices, the 2nd increase this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel , the country’s biggest listed steelmaker, will raise its main steel product prices for February bookings, the second increase this year, it said on Monday.

The company will raise prices of hot-rolled coil, mainly for manufacturing, by 80 yuan ($13.22) a tonne, and cold-rolled coil for automaking by 120 yuan a tonne.

Baosteel’s pricing is usually considered to indicate the direction of the domestic market. ($1 = 6.0521 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Tom Hogue)

