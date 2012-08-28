FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shares of China's Baosteel surge 10 pct on share buyback
August 28, 2012 / 1:50 AM / 5 years ago

Shares of China's Baosteel surge 10 pct on share buyback

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s Baoshan Iron & Steel, the country’s biggest listed steelmaker, surged 10 percent on Tuesday after the company announced plans to buy back up to 5 billion yuan worth of shares to boost investor confidence.

The company, usually known as Baosteel, will repurchase its shares at a price of 5 yuan per share. Its shares had fallen 16 percent so far this year.

Baosteel said in an exchange filing late on Monday that its second-quarter net profit quadrupled to 8.39 billion yuan compared with 2.01 billion yuan a year ago on a one-off asset sale. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Kazunori Takada)

