HANOI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s top insurer Baoviet Holdings :

* Q3 net profit rose 3.89 percent from a year earlier to 327.34 billion dong ($15.4 million)

* July-September revenue rose 16.3 percent to 3.55 trillion dong

* Baoviet is 18 percent owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Further company coverage: ($1=21,300 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)