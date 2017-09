Feb 14 (Reuters) - Vietnam’s top insurer Baoviet Holdings :

* Baoviet says 2014 net profit gained 9 percent from the previous year to 1.34 trillion dong ($63 million) - statement

* Says 2014 insurance premiums jumped 16.8 percent to 13.95 trillion dong - statement

* Baoviet is 18 percent owned by Japan’s Sumitomo Life Insurance Co ($1=21,300 dong) Further company coverage: BVH.HM (Reporting by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Robert Birsel)