Alibaba-backed Baozun rises in debut after pricing below expectations
#Market News
May 21, 2015 / 3:10 PM / 2 years ago

Alibaba-backed Baozun rises in debut after pricing below expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 21 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s Baozun Inc, nearly one-fifth-owned by Alibaba, rose as much as 13 percent in their debut on Thursday, valuing the e-commerce services company at up to $548.3 million.

The company provides website design, digital marketing and logistics services for retailers and brands hopping onto China’s e-commerce bandwagon.

Baozun’s American Depository Shares rose to a high of $11.28 after being priced at $10 each. The pricing was well below the $12-$14 range the company had initially set.

The $110 million Baozun raised, to be split between improving its existing operations and making acquisitions, also fell shy of its $129 million target.

Baozun counts Haagen Dazs, Nike, Guess and Microsoft among its more than 100 clients that are competing fiercely in China’s thriving online market, dominated by Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd.

The investment arm of Alibaba has an 18.2 percent stake in Baozun and is its top shareholder. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
