Barbados plans 12-year bond to finance tender offer
September 27, 2013 / 2:50 PM / 4 years ago

Barbados plans 12-year bond to finance tender offer

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - The Government of Barbados plans to issue a US dollar-denominated 12-year bond next week, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB+, is looking to raise up to US$500m through the sale and has set initial price thoughts in the 8.75% area.

Part of the proceeds from the issue will be used to finance a tender offer of up to US$250m on the sovereign’s outstanding 7.25% due 2021s and 7% due 2022 notes.

Deutsche Bank is the bookrunner on the trade, with CIBC acting as co-manager. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)

