Barclays prices USD2bn Additional Tier 1 bond

NEW YORK, Nov 13 (IFR) - Barclays has priced a US$2bn Additional Tier 1 contingent capital (CoCo) bond at a coupon of 8.25%, having attracted orders of US$10bn from global investors.

The UK lender began marketing the issue, which is perpetual but callable in five years, in the low 8% area late on Tuesday and announced final guidance of 8.25% on Wednesday.

The SEC-registered offering priced at 99.9930 via Barclays’ own syndicate team, along with Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, SMBC Nikko, UBS and Wells Fargo.