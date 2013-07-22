FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's Absa receives final nod for Barclays deal
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
#Africa
July 22, 2013 / 8:42 AM / in 4 years

South Africa's Absa receives final nod for Barclays deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 22 (Reuters) - South Africa’s Absa Group has received the regulatory approval to acquire Barclays Plc’s African operations, clearing the final hurdle in the deal worth 18.3 billion rand ($1.9 billion).

Under the deal, Barclays will relinquish ownership of its African operations to Absa in exchange of a 62.3 percent shareholding of South Africa’s third-largest lender.

Banking regulators in nine countries, including in Botswana and Kenya where Barclays has local listings, have given the deal the nod, Absa said in a statement. The transaction excludes Barclays’ businesses in Egypt and Zimbabwe due to volatile politics in those countries.

