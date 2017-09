(Refiles to fix typo in headline)

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Standard Life said it would vote against Barclays’ 2013 pay plan at the bank’s annual meeting on Thursday, adding its voice to what is expected to be a significant rebellion from shareholders.

Barclays has been criticised after increasing bonuses for investment bankers last year despite a one-third drop in profit. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)