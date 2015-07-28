FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Barclays hires healthcare banker from Morgan Stanley
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Barclays hires healthcare banker from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said on Tuesday it has hired Nicholas Apostolatos, a Morgan Stanley veteran, as a managing director on its healthcare banking team in New York, its third senior hire in the healthcare sector this year.

In a career spanning more than 15 years with Morgan Stanley, Apostolatos worked on more than $60 billion worth of mergers and acquisitions. Most recently, he was responsible for coverage of the healthcare information technology sector.

Apostolatos helped bring IMS Health Holdings Inc public and take Emdeon Inc private, and advised on the merger financing of Connolly LLC in its deal with iHealth Technologies Inc.

Apostolatos’ hiring follows the appointments of Todd Richter as a vice chairman and Jason Truman as a managing director in Barclays’ healthcare banking team. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.