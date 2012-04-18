FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays' wealth head to move to U.S. for Americas role
April 18, 2012 / 4:20 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays' wealth head to move to U.S. for Americas role

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 18 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc said on Wednesday its wealth and investment management head will relocate to New York from London to take on a new role as executive chairman of the Americas as the U.K.-based bank bolsters its presence in the United States.

Thomas Kalaris, who runs the $253-billion global wealth manager measured in client assets, will be the second member of Barclays’ executive committee to be based in the United States, joining corporate and investment banking co-head Jerry del Missier.

Kalaris’ management of the wealth division will remain “business as usual,” a Barclays spokesman said, but he will ex pand h is role in the Americas, where the company said “there has been significant growth in earnings” and “a broader and deeper investor base has been developed in recent years.”

Along with del Missier, Kalaris will co-chair the Barclays Americas management team, w hich will oversee capital, funding, risk appetite and growth strategy across the businesses that operate in the region. He will also join del Missier on the Barclays Americas governance and control committee.

Kalaris, who has been with Barclays since September 1996, previously worked at JP Morgan for 18 years in a number of roles including head of fixed income sales, trading and research.

