Ex-Barclays Asia executives to launch new investment bank -sources
May 12, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Ex-Barclays Asia executives to launch new investment bank -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 12 (Reuters) - Four top former Asia-based Barclays Plc investment bankers, who left last year in the British bank’s global cull, will set up a new cross-border advisory firm, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The four - Ed King, Johan Leven, Helge Weiner-Trapness and Peter Ding - are well known in Asia and have previously worked in other Wall Street banks together.

This is the first high-profile launch of a boutique advisory firm in Asia in a long time and comes at a time when independent firms are slowly beginning to make an impact in the region.

The founders of the new firm declined to comment.

The sources declined to be identified because the matter is not yet public. (Reporting By Denny Thomas and Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

