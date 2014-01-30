Barclays Asia heads of commodities, credit sales leave-sources

SINGAPORE, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Barclays’ head of Asia commodities and its head of credit sales in the region are among its high-profile departures in Asia after it began cutting hundreds of jobs in its investment bank, two sources familiar with the matter said.

James Groves, head of Asia commodities business and who had been with Barclays since 2002, as well as the bank’s Asia credit sales head Jim Vore have departed, the sources told Reuters on Thursday.

A spokesman for Barclays in Hong Kong declined to comment, while the two executives did not reply to a Reuters email.

A source told Reuters on Tuesday Barclays is set to cut hundreds more jobs in its investment banking division as the British lender keeps pushing to reform its business.

Last year, Barclays Chief Executive Antony Jenkins pledged a fresh course for the bank, in an attempt to restore its reputation following a series of scandals.

Jenkins said in February last year that under his plan, Project Transform, the bank would shed 1,800 jobs in corporate and investment banking and 1,900 in its European retail and business banking.

The latest cuts come in addition to those. Overall, Barclays employs around 140,000 people.