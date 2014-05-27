FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two senior Barclays Asia-Pacific investment bankers quit-source
May 27, 2014

Two senior Barclays Asia-Pacific investment bankers quit-source

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - Barclays Asia-Pacific head of corporate finance Johan Leven and Asia-Pacific head of financial institutions group Helge Weiner-Trapness have quit the British bank, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Barclays Asia Pacific operations have seen a series of senior exits since the bank announced a major restructuring this month, aimed at shrinking its investment banking division globally.

Barclays declined to comment on the latest departures.

The senior Asia-based executives to step down or leave the firm in recent weeks include Matthew Ginsburg, Barclays top investment banker in Asia-Pacific, Robert Morrice, its chairman and CEO for Asia-Pacific and Jason Rynbeck, the bank’s top deal maker in the region. (Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Denny Thomas and Miral Fahmy)

