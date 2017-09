HONG KONG, March 14 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc’s head of equities for Asia Pacific Nick Wright plans to leave the bank and retire from the industry, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Wright joined the bank in 2011 as head of markets for Japan, moving to Hong Kong in May to become regional head of equities following predecessor Mike Di Iorio’s move to London.

A Barclays spokesman in Hong Kong declined to comment.