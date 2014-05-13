FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names new heads for equity sales and trading in Asia Pacific
May 13, 2014 / 2:01 AM / 3 years ago

Barclays names new heads for equity sales and trading in Asia Pacific

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 13 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc has appointed John Chang and Vikesh Kotecha to lead its equities sales and trading business in Asia Pacific, a spokesman for the bank said on Tuesday.

Chang, who was the bank’s country manager for Korea, now heads equities distribution for Barclays in Asia Pacific while Kotecha is head of equities trading.

The appointments were effective as of last week, said Allister Fowler, the Hong Kong-based spokesman for the bank.

The pair take over from previous equities head for the Asia Pacific region Nick Wright, who left the bank in March. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
