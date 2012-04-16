FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays assets under management hit record high
April 16, 2012 / 8:20 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays assets under management hit record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Barclays Capital on Monday said investment flows into commodities rebounded in the first quarter of 2012 with $6.9 billion worth of fresh inflows into the asset class and total assets under management bounced back to $435 billion, an all-time high.

“The strength of the quarterly inflows masks a very large bias towards commodity ETPs [Exchange Traded Products] ($7 billion) and structured notes ($1.4 billion). In contrast, index swaps saw $1.5 billion outflow over the quarter, the fourth consecutive quarter of outflow,” Barclays said in note to clinets.

Since the first quarter of 2011, index swaps have had cumulative outflows of $15.9 billion, but the pace of outflows moderated in the first quarter of 2012, Barclays said. (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore, Editing by Phil Berlowitz)

