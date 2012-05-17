FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Commodities investments drop $6 bln in April-BarCap
#Energy
May 17, 2012 / 6:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Commodities investments drop $6 bln in April-BarCap

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Commodity AUM at $429 billion at the end of April
    * Commodities drop by $6 billion in April
    * Precious metal outflows at $4 billion in April


    May 17 (Reuters) - Total assets under management (AUM) in commodities fell
by $6 billion to $429 billion in April mainly due to outflows in precious
metals, Barclays Capital said on Thursday.	
    The precious metals and energy sectors led the outflows in April with $4
billion and $2 billion drops, respectively, while agriculture AUM remained
unchanged from March.	
    "Following a relatively strong start to the year commodity investment flows
remained in negative territory in April," Barclays said in a note.	
    "The speed of the recent commodity price decline suggests markets are
pricing in a further deterioration in the growth outlook though the incoming
data suggests a stabilization rather than any further moves lower," it added.	
    Following is a breakdown of AUM in commodities in billions of dollars, 	
according to Barclays Capital:     	
     	
                        Apr-12  Mar-12  Q1-12  Q4-11   2011  2010     	
Total                     429      435    435    399    399   380     	
Precious metals           201      205    205    179    179   153     	
Base metals              19.9     19.8   19.8   17.8   17.8  18.3    	
Agriculture                94       94     94     88     88    95  	
Energy                    114      116    116    114   114    114

