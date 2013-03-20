FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays investment bank boss cashes in $25 mln share award
March 20, 2013 / 4:02 PM / 5 years ago

Barclays investment bank boss cashes in $25 mln share award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 20 (Reuters) - Rich Ricci, the head of Barclays’ investment bank, has sold shares worth almost 17 million pounds ($25.7 million) straight after receiving them under previous deferred bonuses or long-term share awards.

Barclays said on Wednesday Ricci was awarded 5.7 million shares on Tuesday and had sold them all. By 1554 GMT Barclays shares were down 1.3 percent at 294 pence, valuing the stake at 16.8 million pounds.

Ricci was one of nine directors to receive shares, and often about half of them are sold to cover taxes. Antony Jenkins, who took over as CEO at the end of August, received 1.8 million shares and sold 943,000.

